The Republic Day parade began from Kartavya Path in New Delhi after a 21-gun salute was performed. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this year's chief guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the dignitaries present at the venue.

During the grand parade, the major attraction was the Indian forces marching contingents and their military equipment. Notably, this year the marching contingents of the Navy and the Air Force were led by women officers.

The Indian Army troop of 61 Cavalry was led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active regiment in the world to have a combination of all 'State Horse Units'.

At the 74th Republic Day parade in the national capital, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- rolled down the Kartavya Path showing a plethora of cultures from across the country and bringing the boulevard alive with song and dance.

The parade was kicked off in Delhi by the guest contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, followed by a show of strength by the Indian Armed Forces.

Only made-in-India weapons are on display this year.

The indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) offered the 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the ceremony's chief guest.

The parade, which began at around 10.30 a.m., is showcasing the country's growing indigenous capabilities, women power and the emergence of a 'New India'.

It was commanded by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, second generation Army officer.

Major General Bhavnish Kumar Parade, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Delhi Area, was second-in-command.

Param Vir Chakra winner Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh, 8 JAK LI (Retd); Subedar Maj (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers (Retd); ubedar (Honorary Lt) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles; and Ashoka Chakra winner Maj Gen CA Pithawala (Retd) were on a jeep behind Deputy Parade Commander Col D Sriram Kumar and Lt. Col. Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade also presented the Fly Past, a stunning air show by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of the Indian Army.

The 50 aircraft including old and modern jets and helicopters like Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Sukhoi-30 MKI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachanda, Apache, Sarang and AEW&C participated in the Fly Past.

Apart from this, a daring motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day was also the attraction.

