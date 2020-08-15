On the occasion of the 74th independence day, Karnataka had its own celebrations. At the ceremony in Bengaluru's Manekshaw Parade Grounds, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa delivered his speech addressing the situation in the state.

The CM addressing COVID-19 situation in the state, further promised that Karnataka is heading towards a 'welfare state'.

CM Yediyurappa's independence day speech

On Saturday Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recalled the freedom struggle and honoured Karnataka's vision for the future. Attending the ceremony he hoisted the national flag at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

The CM took to the podium to address the people of the state, "Our aim is to build a Kalyan Rajya (Welfare State) with the avowed principle of development as the only mantra. Fighting this global pandemic we're making giant strides towards realizing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of building a Ram Rajya and will follow Rajadharma in earnest."

He further said that the goal was the welfare of the people, "You have given us the support and to our government decisions. I am indebted to all of you."

Speaking about his own experience with COVID-19, "I too have been infected by Coronavirus and have made full recovery. I want to tell the people not to be worried or afraid of it."

He said that the government is working towards the development of the state and that are working towards betterment in industry and other areas. Yediyurappa spoke about the Industrial Facilitation Act to improve the ease in business and helping industry grow. He addressed the controversial land act as one to simplify the purchase of agricultural land.

The CM further spoke about the SSLC and CET exams as well and efforts towards welfare of farmers in the state. Moreover, the efforts of Kalaburagi and Bidar in furthering industrial activities. Yediyurappa also said that the airports in Shivamogga, Karwar and Viajypura are underway.

The CM highlighted development as the goal. This time across the country, independence day has seen subdued proceedings in functions.