Pillala Marri (Banyan tree) is popular in Telangana's Mahbubnagar District which got more than 700 years of history. This tree was spread across three acres.

One of its branches got infested by insects. District collector of Mahbubnagar inspected the tree and ordered forest officials to take care of it. They began the treatment of the tree with mixed chlorpyrifos(Pesticide) in saline bottle. The solution was injected in the barks of the tree.