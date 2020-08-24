A five-storey building collapsed on Monday, trapping 70 people under its debris in Maharashtra's Raigad district. There haven't been any casualties reported so far, but 15 people who have been rescued have suffered injuries.

The multi-storey building in Mahad city of Raigad was 10 years old and had 40-45 flats. As the building's first three floors started to collapse, some people were rushed to a safe spot outside, Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari said. The incident took place at around 6:50 p.m.

"Initially the top three floors of the building collapsed when some people came out. We have been able to bring out 15 persons. The injured have been sent to government hospital," Choudhari was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The footage from the scene of the incident shows a dusty cloud. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the spot from Mumbai.