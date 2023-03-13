What is the image that comes to your mind when you talk about a certified yoga instructor? Definitely not a child. But a schoolgirl of Indian origin has set a new Guinness World Record as the youngest yoga instructor (female) at only 7 years 165 days of age.

Praanvi Gupta was certified as an RYT200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) by the Yoga Alliance Organization, following the completion of a 200-hour training course. Incredibly, she is younger than Reyansh Surani, who was recognised as the youngest yoga instructor (male), after receiving his certification in July 2021, at the age of 9 years and 220 days.

Reacting to her status as a world record holder, Praanvi said in a statement: "This journey was not an easy one, because of my regular school which was also ongoing. But, with great support from my teachers and parents, I'm happy that I successfully completed and passed the qualification exam of Yoga Teachers Training Course."

From Student to Teacher

Praanvi was initiated into yoga at the tender of three and a half. She would observe her mother perform various poses and imitate her, and soon she began practising on her own. When she was 4 years old, her family moved to Dubai.

At the age of seven, she was formally enrolled in yoga classes at the Vedic Yoga Centre, Dubai. Noticing her proficiency in the discipline, Praanvi's instructor encouraged her to pursue the Yoga Teachers Training Program.

Her teacher, Dr. Seema Kamath, a medical director and Ayurveda practitioner, told Guinness World Record: "Praanvi has been a very enthusiastic student with a calm mind and willingness to learn. [She] is a blessed child, and later she turned out to be one of the brightest students I have ever met at this age. She has been very attentive and dedicated in all the classes."

A Way of Life for All

Having discovered her love for teaching while attending classes, Praanvi created her own YouTube channel, Learning with Praanvi. She shares her journey in the art and philosophy of yoga with subscribers worldwide and educates them on the subject through the channel.

"I want to spread the love of yoga to as many people as possible!", said the young record holder. She believes that yoga can be beneficial for people of all ages and promote overall wellness.

In addition to excellence in yoga, Praanvi has other accomplishments to her name–she has won various awards including gold medals in International Olympiads. Advising children her age to chase their goals confidently, the allrounder concluded: "Dream big and believe in yourself!"