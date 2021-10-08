Most of us are familiar with the adage, "Great things come in small packages." It holds particularly true in the case of Pratik Vitthal Mohite from India. At 3 ft 4 in (102 cm), Mohite has been declared the shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) by Guinness World Records.

Verified in February 2021, the 25-year-old flexed his way into the Guinness World Records 2022 book. Mohite applied to set the record after being suggested by a friend to do so. Though the onging COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the authentication process, he finally was bestowed with the title.

"It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it's such an honour to achieve it. I'm very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career," said Mohite.

Beating the Odds

The bodybuilder from the Indian state of Maharashtra was born with short hands and legs. His parents were given crushing news shortly afterward—he would not be able to walk and would require assistance to move around. According to Mohite, the doctors also said that he would have no or very little movement in his limbs. However, the youngster's will was unbreakable. He was inspired to take up the sport after watching his uncle exercise.

And thus began his career in 2012. Mohite narrated that his friends and neighbors ridiculed him stating that he was "too weak" to accomplish anything. "I decided to challenge myself and show the world that I can achieve something. With this in my mind, I motivated myself to workout harder and show increased interest in it. I decided that I would set a world record in bodybuilding," he told Guinness World Records.

During the initial stages of his bodybuilding journey, his family was unable to comprehend this "new thing". They had little knowledge about the sport and were against the idea. "But as I began achieving success in bodybuilding, my family began supporting me," expressed Mohite.

Aiming to Inspire

Chiseled in a manner that can rival bodybuilders twice his size, Mohite began competing in 2016. Talking about the reactions that he receives from regular-sized competitors, he said: "The participants are shocked when they see me. They cannot believe that despite my short height I am pursuing bodybuilding." He has participated in over 42 competitions at different levels. The numerous trophies lining the mantle in his home serve as a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Mohite's mornings begin with a 30-minute run. He works out for 2 hours a day in the evening, focusing on a different body part every day. It is followed by another 30-minute run. Two days a week are reserved for cardio exercises. Occasionally, he uploads pictures of his training to his Instagram profile to keep his followers updated about his progress. When not pumping iron in the gym, Mohite loves playing cricket with his friends.

However, the youngster's passion for the sport is not confined only to personal achievements. He hopes to inspire people with conditions like his to aspire for more. "Even though we may be short, our dreams must be big. There is nothing in this world that is impossible," he asserted.

As he continues to make strides in the sport, Mohite hopes to have his own gym someday where he can train like-minded athletes. So what's next for him? "My dream is to compete at the Mr. World competition," he declared. Also, Mohite is keen on attempting to break other records in the future. One such record is the record for most push-ups in a minute.