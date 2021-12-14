A tsunami warning was issued on Tuesday after a massive earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, according to authorities.

The authorities from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency confirmed that the temblor had the potential to trigger tsunami waves, Xinhua news reported.

The quake struck at 10.20 local time, with the epicentre at 113 km northeast of Larantuka sub-district of East Flores district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency added.

No serious damages or casualties were reported.

Indonesia faces frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide. The Ring of Fire stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.