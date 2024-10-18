India is making significant strides in the digital realm, with experts highlighting the country's leadership in 6G technology following a successful 5G rollout. This progress is a testament to the 'Digital India' initiative's transformative impact on the economy, with the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity serving as a robust foundation.

Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Communications, emphasized India's rapid 5G rollout, which is among the fastest in the world. He also highlighted the country's lead in 6G technology, a testament to India's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation.

The JAM trinity, a cornerstone of the 'Digital India' initiative, has revolutionized financial inclusion and digital services in India. Jan Dhan refers to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a government scheme aimed at providing universal access to banking facilities.

Aadhaar is the world's largest biometric ID system, providing a unique identity number to Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. The rapid proliferation of mobile phones and internet connectivity has made financial and other services more accessible, making transactions and access to information seamless.

Joshi also highlighted the increased accessibility to financial services, with everyone now having a bank account. This has created a robust ecosystem for innovative services such as financial credit, micro insurance, mutual funds, and even share-related products. The ability to transact small amounts and make payments without a smartphone or QR code, thanks to Aadhaar-based payments, is a significant step forward. The need of the hour, according to Joshi, is to connect all systems to leverage this ecosystem fully.

In addition to technological advancement, the Ministry of Communications is also focused on consumer protection. It has taken effective measures to block international calls displaying Indian numbers, a move aimed at combating fraudulent calls. This action underscores the importance of cybersecurity and the need for collaboration between ecosystem partners for real-time data sharing.

Rajkiran Rai G, Chairman of Assocham National Council for Banking, emphasized the crucial role of banks in leveraging technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), to expand their reach and enhance customer experiences. He suggested that banks should use AI to develop internal credit assessment models, which can help in diverting credit flow to underserved segments more efficiently. This approach not only streamlines the credit process but also allows for better risk assessment and personalized financial solutions.

As India takes the lead in 6G development, several key priorities have been highlighted. These include maintaining the success of the 5G rollout, fostering innovation and research, supporting the 'Digital India' initiative, ensuring a supportive regulatory environment, encouraging collaboration and partnerships, ensuring network security and user privacy, promoting inclusive growth, and engaging with international partners for knowledge sharing and standard setting.

Historically, India has been a pioneer in adopting and implementing digital technologies. The country's telecom revolution in the early 2000s, which made mobile communication accessible and affordable to the masses, is a prime example.

The launch of Aadhaar in 2009, the world's largest biometric ID system, was another significant milestone. These historical events have set the stage for India's current digital transformation, with the country now leading the way in 6G technology.