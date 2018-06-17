Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Bahubali: The Conclusion) starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati has topped the 2018's Telugu winners list of 65th Filmfare Awards South, by winning 8 honours.

The organizers of the 65th Filmfare Awards South held a grand function to announce the 2018's winners at Novotel and HICC Complex in Hyderabad on June 16. Who's who of south Indian film industry attended this prestigious award ceremony, which was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran.

Baahubali 2, which got highest nomination, went to win eight awards like best film, director, supporting actor and actress, music album, lyrics, production design and cinematography. The film has not only become historical blockbuster at the box office, but has also won some national and international honours including some National Film Awards. Filmfare is the latest big honour to come its way.

The makers of Baahubali 2 are thrilled over the honours of 65th Filmfare Awards South and they took to its Twitter handle to share their excitement. Besides tweeting a poster, they wrote, "#Baahubali2 bags 8 #JioFilmFareAwards last night! Congratulations to our team. Thank you @Filmfare :)"

Varun Tej's Fidaa, which is another big critical and commercial Tollywood success of 2017, has landed in the second place in the Telugu winners list with four awards. Vijay Deverakonda has walked away with the best Telugu actor Filmfare Awards South for his performance in Arjun Reddy. Venkatesh's Guru and Chiranjeevi's Khiladi No 150 have bagged one award each.

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Sundeep Kishan, Rahul Ravindran, Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Bhumika Chawla, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba and many other Telugu celebs were present at the Filmfare Awards South 2018. The awards were given to the winners amidst sizzling dance performances.

Here is the complete Telugu winners list of 65th Filmfare Awards South (2018):