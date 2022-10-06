Most of us during our growing up years have watched a James Bond film, some of us have even mouthed the dialogue, "The name is Bond....James Bond." Undoubtedly, James Bond is one of cinema's iconic characters that has survived for six decades. Over the years, cine-goers have witnessed six different actors play the role of James Bond. From Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. There have been 25 official movies until now.
Celebrating 60 Years of James Bond
Officially, October 5, 2022, marks the 60th anniversary of the release of the original James Bond movie, Dr No. That film introduced Sean Connery as the original Bond, and to this day, he remains a favourite for many franchise fans. Last year's No Time to Die marked the final film of Craig's run as he has now retired from playing that role.
Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli, @billieeilish and more share their all-time favourite Bond themes. Watch music documentary The Sound of 007 now on @PrimeVideo. #60yearsofBond pic.twitter.com/3oLNPEcBRh— James Bond (@007) October 6, 2022
On the 60th anniversary let's take a look at the list of films released and the actors who flawlessly aced the character of James Bond.
Dr No (1962): Actor Sean Connery
From Russia with Love (1963): Actor Sean Connery
Goldfinger (1964): Actor Sean Connery
Thunderball (1965): Actor Sean Connery
You Only Live Twice (1967): Actor Sean Connery
60 years. 25 films. One @007. Stream the Bond films now on @PrimeVideo. #60YearsofBond pic.twitter.com/oMZAf4Mu0m— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) October 5, 2022
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) : Actor George Lazenby
Diamonds Are Forever (1971): Actor Sean Connery
Live and Let Die (1973): Actor Roger Moore
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974): Actor Roger Moore
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977): Actor Roger Moore
James Bond will return.#JamesBondDay #60yearsofBond pic.twitter.com/KdVIni6cim— James Bond (@007) October 5, 2022
Moonraker (1979): Actor Roger Moore
For Your Eyes Only (1981): Actor Roger Moore
Octopussy (1983): Actor Roger Moore
A View to a Kill (1985): Actor Roger Moore
The Living Daylights (1987): Actor Timothy Dalton
Licence to Kill (1989): Actor Timothy Dalton
GoldenEye (1995) : Actor Pierce Brosnan
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997): Actor Pierce Brosnan
The World Is Not Enough (1999): Actor Pierce Brosnan
Die Another Day (2002): Actor Pierce Brosnan
Casino Royale (2006): Actor Daniel Craig
Quantum of Solace (2008): Actor Daniel Craig
Skyfall (2012): Actor Daniel Craig
Spectre (2015): Actor Daniel Craig
No Time to Die (2021): Actor Daniel Craig
Meanwhile, who the next James Bond will be in Bond 26 remains to be seen, as it could take a while before a casting announcement comes from the franchise producers.
