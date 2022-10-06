Most of us during our growing up years have watched a James Bond film, some of us have even mouthed the dialogue, "The name is Bond....James Bond." Undoubtedly, James Bond is one of cinema's iconic characters that has survived for six decades. Over the years, cine-goers have witnessed six different actors play the role of James Bond. From Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. There have been 25 official movies until now.

Celebrating 60 Years of James Bond

Officially, October 5, 2022, marks the 60th anniversary of the release of the original James Bond movie, Dr No. That film introduced Sean Connery as the original Bond, and to this day, he remains a favourite for many franchise fans. Last year's No Time to Die marked the final film of Craig's run as he has now retired from playing that role.

Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli, @billieeilish and more share their all-time favourite Bond themes. Watch music documentary The Sound of 007 now on @PrimeVideo. #60yearsofBond pic.twitter.com/3oLNPEcBRh — James Bond (@007) October 6, 2022

On the 60th anniversary let's take a look at the list of films released and the actors who flawlessly aced the character of James Bond.

Dr No (1962): Actor Sean Connery

From Russia with Love (1963): Actor Sean Connery

Goldfinger (1964): Actor Sean Connery

Thunderball (1965): Actor Sean Connery

You Only Live Twice (1967): Actor Sean Connery

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) : Actor George Lazenby

Diamonds Are Forever (1971): Actor Sean Connery

Live and Let Die (1973): Actor Roger Moore

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974): Actor Roger Moore

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977): Actor Roger Moore

Moonraker (1979): Actor Roger Moore

For Your Eyes Only (1981): Actor Roger Moore

Octopussy (1983): Actor Roger Moore

A View to a Kill (1985): Actor Roger Moore

The Living Daylights (1987): Actor Timothy Dalton

Licence to Kill (1989): Actor Timothy Dalton

GoldenEye (1995) : Actor Pierce Brosnan

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997): Actor Pierce Brosnan

The World Is Not Enough (1999): Actor Pierce Brosnan

Die Another Day (2002): Actor Pierce Brosnan

Casino Royale (2006): Actor Daniel Craig

Quantum of Solace (2008): Actor Daniel Craig

Skyfall (2012): Actor Daniel Craig

Spectre (2015): Actor Daniel Craig

No Time to Die (2021): Actor Daniel Craig

Meanwhile, who the next James Bond will be in Bond 26 remains to be seen, as it could take a while before a casting announcement comes from the franchise producers.

