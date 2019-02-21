A six-year-old boy who had fallen a few feet inside a 200-foot-deep borewell in Maharashtra's Pune district was rescued safely on Thursday, February 21, after an 16-hour-long operation involving police and disaster response personnel.

The rescue efforts were being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities. The boy, identified as Ravi Pandit Bhill, was playing near the open borewell at around 4.45 pm on Wednesday when the accident happened.

His father, a labourer, was busy with road construction work, the police said.

The borewell is in Thorandale, a village in Ambegaon tehsil.

An NDRF official said that the rescue team has started the excavation and the efforts are being taken to pull him out.

Till the time of filing the report, the boy was responsive and his health was being monitored by the doctors at the site.