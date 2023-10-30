One of the most memorable events in a deeply-in-love couple's life after their anniversary is Karwa Chauth. They go above and above to make this incredible day unique and memorable for one another.

The focus of the Karwa Chauth festival is on women dressed exquisitely, resembling brides for their husbands. They simply want to see their spouses happy and healthy for the rest of their lives, which is why they do everything from observing whole-day waterless fasts to praying to God for long and healthy marriages.

Here are some fantastic ways you can celebrate Karwa Chauth and make such outstanding women in your life feel ecstatic:

Prepare delicious Sargi for wife

There are moments when being apart from relatives in a different nation or place causes unhappiness and unease. Keep your wife from feeling the same way because your mother isn't here to show her how much she is loved with heartfelt Sargi presents. Put on a chef's hat on Karwa Chauth and cook her a delicious dinner to make her feel welcome.

Give her a break from household chores

A wife whether she stays at home or works is the one who is unable to escape the never-ending tasks around the house. Whether it's a typical day or a holiday, she becomes bogged down in household chores and has little time to unwind. She is fasting for you on this Karwa Chauth, so don't let her spend the entire day in the kitchen. Instead, make her day exceptional and unforgettable in every way. She will feel more at ease and have a radiant complexion after taking a vacation from the housework.

Plan gifts for the entire day

The most devoted and resilient partner in a man's life is his wife. Magnificent presents will undoubtedly increase her happiness and excitement. Your beloved wife would love this approaching Karwa Chauth if you surprise her with beautiful Karwa Chauth presents for wife throughout the day. Gifts such as flowers, chocolates, plush toys, thalis, clothing, jewelry, and other items with sentimental meanings will fill her with love and affection.

Post-Karwa Chauth puja party

For her long and healthy life, she is wearing a bride's attire and following a waterless Karwa Chauth fast. Immediately following the Karwa Chauth Puja in the evening, arrange a sumptuous surprise party to make this joyous event even more memorable for her. Surprise her greatly by throwing a dinner party and inviting her family and friends. She will undoubtedly feel fortunate to have a husband like you after receiving this wonderful and unexpected surprise.

Keep fast for her

A good husband is one who never deserts his wife and does everything in his power to ensure her happiness and safety at all times. This Karwa Chauth, make your wife happy by keeping a fast for her; she too deserves to live a long and healthy life. She is your lifesaver, and by fasting for her on this particular day, you will grant her a happy life spent with you.

Perfect dinner night

An extra-special occasion that strengthens a couple's bond is Karwa Chauth Day. Treat your spouse to a dinner date at her preferred eatery after she observed a strict fast on Karwa Chauth for you. Take her out on the scheduled dinner night and enjoy a romantic evening together after you have completed the Karwa Chauth Puja at home. Don't forget to give her a lovely Karwa Chauth gift and some fresh red roses.

10 Karwa Chauth Vrat dishes you must try:

Women who are fasting are allowed to eat before sunrise, but after that, they must maintain a rigorous fast during which they are not even allowed to sip water before moonrise. As a result, IANSlife has put up a list of 10 Karvachauth Vrat recipes for you to enjoy after the puja.

Dum Aloo

This rich potato gravy dish, enhanced by the flavorful aromas of Indian spices, can elevate your culinary experience. Try it with "Puris" for the best flavor!

Aloo Matar

A delicious North Indian meal called aloo matar is made with potatoes, green peas, and a variety of spices. Savor this delicious recipe with puris or pulao.

Mixed Vegetables

An Indian-style curry dish called mixed vegetables is made with an abundance of vegetables and spices. The greatest pairing for it is "puris." Thus, prepare this dish and give it to your significant other to receive praise!

Amritsari Chole

Who doesn't adore food from Punjab? One of the most well-known Punjabi meals is Amritsari chole, which is typically served with "Bhature." Now go prepare this delectable side dish for your family and yourself.

Pulao

After a full day of fasting, pulao is a nutritious dinner thanks to the benefits of veggies. This recipe may be prepared in 30 minutes and goes well with different kinds of curries.

Boondi Raita

Boondi raita is the ideal dish to end your dinner with. How come? This is so that, once you have finished eating, you may quickly digest the food by drinking a bowl of raita. Curd also has cooling characteristics.

Rice Kheer

Every Indian home always has rice kheer on the menu for celebrations like birthdays and holidays. Made with milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits, it's a nutritious choice for anyone with a sweet craving for dessert.

Besan Laddoo

Ghee, sugar, dry fruits, and gram flour are the ingredients of besan laddoo. This recipe can be a great choice to eat after keeping a fast.

Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Moong dal ka halwa, with the goodness of moong dal, ghee, milk, and dry fruits, might be the ideal treat to savor on Karvachauth.

Gulab Jamun

After your fast, reward yourself with gula jamun—you deserve it! The soft khoya balls' rich sugar syrup covering is a certain method to satisfy all of your sugar cravings.

(With inputs from IANS)