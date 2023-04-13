In a shocking incident, a three-year-old toddler was attacked by a pack of at least six stray dogs on a road in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Anmol Nagar when the boy, identified as Duggu Dubey, had stepped out on the road near his home, said Senior Police Inspector Suhas Chaudhary of Wathod Police Station.

Suddenly, the stray canines pounced and attacked him from all sides, started pulling, gnawing and biting him as he fell down and screamed for help.

Duggu's mother heard the screams and rushed to his help, hit some stones to scare away the dogs, picked up her bleeding son and rushed home.

The boy suffered deep bite marks and gashes on his neck, back, arms and legs, said Chaudhary who visited the family on Thursday.

"They immediately rushed him to a hospital where he was administered the anti-rabies injection and other treatment. The child came home on Wednesday," Chaudhary told IANS.

He said that the boy is now stable, recovering, playing and cheerful after the nightmarish ordeal that has stunned the people of the city.

The incident came to public domain only after two days when CCTV footage surfaced on social media even as the family were busy with the child's treatment and now the concerned agencies are keeping a lookout for the stray dogs menace in the vicinity.

11-yr-old mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj town, the police said on Wednesday.

Adarsh Sharma's partially devoured body was found by locals in Nehru Nagar ward. According to Ravi Rai, the Kotwali police station in-charge of Maharajganj, the boy was mentally disturbed.

He added that the body has been sent for autopsy while police have launched a probe into the case. "The heart-wrenching incident took place when the boy stepped out of the house alone," said Rai.

Police have said that his face and right arm were bitten off and the victim appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs.

As the news of his death spread in the town, people expressed anger over the "inaction" of police and district authorities.

They said that the administration has failed to check the stray dog menace. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the victim would often step out of his house without informing anyone.

Many a time, some neighbour would find Adarsh wandering and then drop him home. On Monday night, when he did not come back home, his parents started a search and then decided to inform the police.

When his parents were on the way to the police station, someone informed them about the death. Later, they identified the body.

Telangana official becomes victim

A top official in Telangana's Siddipet district has become a victim of stray dog menace on April 3.

Additional district collector (revenue) Srinivas Reddy was bitten by a dog when he was on evening walk near his house in the collectorate complex housing the quarters of the district collector and other officials on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

The official sustained grievous injuries on both the legs and was taken to government hospital at Siddipet. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for observation and was later discharged.

In another incident at the same place, a man and collector's pet dog were injured in an attack by a stray dog. A boy was also injured in another incident of dog bite near the collectorate. The incidents highlight the growing menace of stray dogs in Siddipet and many other towns in Telangana.

Several incidents of dog bite have been reported from various parts of the state in recent days.

After a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad in February, the municipal administration department had announced a series of measures to check the menace but the incidents of dog bites continue to be reported from several districts.

(With inputs from IANS)