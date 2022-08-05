Six members of a family, including a baby, were killed during a head on collision between a car and lorry in Karnataka's Yadgir district.

The accident took place late Thursday night near Gurmitkal town.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Majar Hussain (79), Noor Jahan Begum (70), Mohammad Wajid Hussain (39), Heena Begam (30), Imran (22) and Umeja (six-months old).

The car's driver Mohammad Fazil Hussian was severely injured and admitted to GIMS hospital.

According to the police, the family belonged to Hatti village near Lingasugur town in Raichur district.

They had gone to a dargah near Kodangal in Telangana. The accident took place while the family were returning home.

The lorry driver is absconding.