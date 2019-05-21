A six-member family including a newborn baby from Maharashtra's Beed district were swept away in a copious cloudburst in Oman on Saturday (May 18) evening after the sudden aggressive rainstorm.

According to the reports, the incident took place at Wadi Bani Khalid in the eastern region of Oman. The family of Khairullah Khan Sattar Khan were the victims of the flash flood. Khan, a resident of Majalgaon and vice president of Majalgaon Congress party had gone to Oman on May 6 along with his wife Shabana to visit their son Sardar Fazal Ahmed, who was residing there with his wife and three children.

Sardar's parents had flown from India to celebrate the birth of their newborn grandson Nooh. On Saturday, the family had gone for a day trip to the tourist destination Wadi Bani Khalid which went disastrous after their car was washed away in the cloudburst.

According to the Majalgaon police, the family encountered a heavy rainstorm after they reached Wadi. Their car got stuck in the rain and could not be driven further due to the storm. As they opened one of the car doors to escape from the situation, Sardar's eldest daughter Sidra (4) fell into the water.

Sardar quickly jumped into the water to save Sidra but could not save her due to the heavy currents. A massive gush from the fast flowing water jolted the entire family from the car and all of the family including Sardar's parents, his wife Arshi and his sons Zaid (2) and infant Nooh were swept away.

Sardar managed to survive the situation by holding on to the branch of a palm tree. He somehow managed to reach higher ground and raised alarm. The Royal Oman Police, together with members of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance have been joined by kind-hearted volunteers in the hunt for Sardar Fazal Ahmed's missing family and other missing persons following a series of flash floods, reports Times of Oman.

Sardar used to work as a pharmacist in Majalgaon and had shifted to Oman three years back. His parents had not seen him after he shifted there and went to visit him after the birth of Nooh.