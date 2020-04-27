We're no music maestros, we'll be honest with you. However, anybody who listens to Bollywood music or any kind of music knows what's original, what sounds good and doesn't. Lately, Bollywood films and composers have been busy paying more tribute than composing originals.

There is a strong consensus amongst producers and singers that the remixes are taking away from the charm of the original. While it's surely convenient to attract fans who've loved the original and still listen to it, it's a gamble when they might not like the remix. Here are 6 remixes that should have never happened in popular opinion.

6 Bollywood remixes that killed their originals

Music is personal, it's also art. Taking something old and making it new, is something Bollywood has somehow normalised so much that originals have become far and few between. It's not limited to music, they've taken old movies and stories and rehashed them too. Sequels and remakes are a whole genre of their own it seems. Who's going to tell them, old wine in a new bottle doesn't make it new.

1. Masakali 2.0 (Marjaavan)

Remember the feel-good soulful track that spoke of independence and liberation? The song that was made for Mohit Chauhan's voice coupled with Rahman's forever surreal composition? Marjaavan took that and put in some beats tried to give us some dance by Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria and told us it's an ode. That's a scam if you ever saw one. Undoubtedly, the song sparked outrage and even the original makers slammed the song.

When the Masakali 2.0 song comes on TV. https://t.co/3FTo99YBSf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 12, 2020

2. Dus Bahane 2.0 (Baaghi 3)

If you remember, Dus Bahane got a whole generation dancing. Vishal Dadlani was so angry at the remix that he tweeted, "Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures!" Dus Bahaane 2.0 was a glammed-up version of the original with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Let's just the internet just asked, "Why?"

Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.



After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.



Make your own songs, vultures! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019

3. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

In a movie that is itself a remake, having a song that's also a remake is just lazy production. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare was memorable for the hilarity that ensued between Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Cut to the 21st century with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar trying to recreate that, and well, they couldn't.

4. Yeh Jawaani (Student of the Year 2)

Vishal Dadlani who when it came to his own songs being remixed, cried foul, has also been a contributor to the growing trend. From Jai Jai Shivashankar to Yeh Jawaani to Disco Deewane he took some amazing classics. It's a facepalm moment. Just saying, adding some rap beats and hip hop doesn't make this song even half of what the original was. Why mess with RD Burman? Well, incidentally Dus Bahane 2.0 featured Tiger Shroff, so that's karma for you.

5. Ek Do Teen (Baaghi 2)

Madhuri Dixit's iconic Ek Do Teen was a brilliant moment and a song that shook the 90s. Jacqueline Fernandez tried, but the song was not memorable, so much so that people don't even talk about it. That was the silent death of a brilliant song. Luckily the original remains glorious.

6. Maine Tujhko Dekha (Golmaal Again)



Trust me, we didn't need this, we really didn't. But, Rohit Shetty did, why? When Neend Churayi Meri came out, it was a fun fest. When the remix came out, it became a sad joke. Even though it featured Ajay Devgn who was part of the original, nothing could save it.

We just home Bollywood will give us some amazing originals to make up for the sad history of remixes. Recycling is great for the environment, not for music. Come on Bollywood, you're better than this.