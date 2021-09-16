An earthquake measuring 6.0-magnitude jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday early morning. Two people were confirmed dead and three others injured at Caoba Village, Fuji Township of Luxian County, reports said quoting local authorities.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue. Further rescue is under way.