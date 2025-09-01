The death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has risen to 622, with more than 1,000 others injured, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Monday.

Rescue teams are navigating remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll is preliminary as efforts continue, the official media added.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on August 31, with its epicentre 27 km at a depth of eight km, according to the US Geological Survey, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the RTA.

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes as it sits on top of several fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian plates meet. The mountainous terrain of eastern Afghanistan is also prone to landslides, making it harder for emergency services to carry out rescues.

A series of earthquakes in its west killed more than 1,000 people last year, underscoring the vulnerability of one of the world's poorest countries to natural disasters.

#BREAKING



At least 622 people killed in Afghanistan earthquake



6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern #Afghanistan near Jalalabad late Sunday



Entire villages in Kunar province destroyed. Officials warn the toll may rise as rescue teams reach remote areas… pic.twitter.com/XecM17Enxc — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 1, 2025

Earlier, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake had struck Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, along with strong aftershocks. The Taliban government had estimated that at least 4,000 perished. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

Over the past decade more than 7,000 people have been killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan, the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports. There are an average of 560 deaths a year from earthquakes.

An earthquake in May 1998, in Takhar and Badakhshan provinces in northern Afghanistan, killed about 4,000 people. Nearly 100 villages and 16,000 houses were destroyed or damaged, and 45,000 people were made homeless.

(With inputs from IANS)