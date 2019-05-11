As countries like the United Kingdom are expected to roll out 5G network this month, an American author has claimed that this new development is not a good move for mankind. Arthur Robert Firstenberg, an American author and activist has already started his public campaign against 5G network and he considers it as a crucial step to save the public.

He also established a petition, and it claims that 5G networks are equally harmful to both humans and the environment.

"5G will massively increase exposure to radio frequency (RF) radiation on top of the 2G, 3G and 4G networks for telecommunications already in place. RF radiation has been proven harmful for humans and the environment. The deployment of 5G constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is defined as a crime under international law. Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming." the petition reads, Express.co.uk reports.

Firstenberg also makes it clear that several peer-reviewed studies have previously proved the dangerous effects of electromagnetic pollution, and with the introduction of 5G, risks will be again elevated. He even made it clear that the introduction of 5G will increase the number of cancer and heart patients.

A few weeks back, Martin Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University, had claimed that the introduction of 5G is undoubtedly the stupidest idea ever in the history of humans. He also added that 5G antennas are getting installed all across the world without any biological tests.

However, experts believe that there is nothing harmful with 5G signals, and the new technology will actually revolutionize the way in which people used the internet. It should be noted that 5G will offer a download speed of 10 GB per second, and it will be quite crucial in the coming years, especially when artificial intelligence (AI) has started dominating the society.