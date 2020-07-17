Social media was left shocked beyond belief when it came across a post about an elderly teacher who was humiliated by one of his students during an online class. The post, shared by a verified Instagram account by the name Ted The Stoner, gave a detailed account of the heartbreaking incident that transpired with the 55-year-old teacher.

While trying to take a class via Zoom, the non-tech-savvy teacher was subjected to ceaseless bullying as he struggled to operate the video-conferencing application. Unable to fathom the insults and abuses, he broke down in front of the entire class.

The complete story

As narrated by the now-viral post, the teacher learned the basics of video conferencing from his daughter. He then practiced teaching while staring at a camera to get the hang of the modern ways of communication.

"Principal suddenly called the 55-year-old teacher and told him to learn to take an online class. Unwillingly, he takes his smartphone to his daughter who helped him understand the basics of Zoom. His hands often shake to go around the tabs, he often freezes trying to understand how this thing works," the post said.

It further recounted, "The next day he goes to a market to buy a new whiteboard. Placed the board in a chair and started practicing the lesson. It was harder than he thought, staring at a camera and teaching but he has no choice."

On the day of the class, his daughter helped him with the set-up and he finally started with the class. "He was shaky, his voice cracked every now and then. He was nervous," the post noted.

However, all of sudden, a person from an unknown ID started to hurl abuses at him. Not knowing what to do, he shouted out of anger and embarrassment as he was being insulted in front of his students. Listening to the commotion, his daughter ran in and tried muting the unknown ID but it did not work.

Describing his ordeal, the post said, "His life work of earning respect from his students seemed to vanish in seconds. The only thing the teacher could do was to end the class. His daughter held him tightly, trying to calm him down but he kept crying as he never faced such humiliation in his life. That night he had trouble sleeping as he knew that the next day he would have to wake up and face the same thing."

The post has garnered over 3.5 lakh likes on Instagram so far.