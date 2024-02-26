55 projects worth Rs 400 cr being pursued under iDEX: Indian Army Chief

Currently, under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) route, 55 Indian Army projects, worth Rs 400 crore are being pursued, which encompass 65 startups.

Four contracts worth Rs 70 crore have been concluded for procurement of equipment in limited quantity for field exploitation, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said on Monday.

He elaborated that under the iDEX procurement all projects are mandated to be progressed through startups.

The iDEX route also follows the Spiral Mode of development of indigenous technology and platforms, since exploitation of limited quantity in field conditions, enables concurrent development of equipment based on user-recommendations, he added.

The COAS mentioned about Indian Army's in-house Ideas and Innovation initiative, and informed the gathering about two innovations and the technology transferred to industry for mass production, namely 'VIDYUT RAKSHAK' an Internet of Things (IoT)-based generator protection system and a bio-medical device.

He mentioned that Indian Army's endeavour to promote innovation also entails pursuing of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the products developed in collaboration with the industry.

He highlighted that 66 IPRs have been filed by the Indian Army to date, of which 13 Patents, 5 Copyrights and 5 Design Registrations have been granted.

COAS General Pande was visiting the Maharashtra MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Defence Expo 2024 on Monday.

The Indian Army, during the expo, displayed its indigenous equipment and systems such as Tank T-90, BMP Mk-II, Soltam Gun, Dhanush Howitzer, K-9 Vajra, Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, Sarvatra Bridge System, Shilka Gun and Flycatcher Radar of Army Air Defence, Tavor, Sig Sauer & M4 Assault Rifles, AK-47, Sniper Rifles and various other weapons and equipment.

COAS General Pande also interacted with the participating industries and encouraged them to align their products and services with the future requirements of the Indian Army.

He urged stakeholders to collectively contribute to the aspirations, goals and objectives of a rising India, through the resolve and commitment to 'Atmanirbharta'.

(With inputs from IANS)