The Covid-19 cases in India continued to witness a declining trend with the country recording 53,256 new cases, lowest since March 24. In the same time span, 1,422 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is the fourth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 14th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On March 24, India had recorded 53,476 cases of Covid. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,99,35,221. The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 7,02,887 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,88,135 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 78,190 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,88,44,199 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 28,00,36,898 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,39,996 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,24,07,782 samples have been tested up to June 20 for Covid-19. Of these 13,88,699 samples were tested on Sunday.

Global cases top 178.4mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 178.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.86 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 178,424,674 and 3,864,442, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,541,849 and 601,826, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,881,772 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,088), Turkey (5,370,299), Russia (5,255,214), the UK (4,646,067), Argentina (4,268,789), Italy (4,252,976), Colombia (3,945,166), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,730,126) and Iran (3,095,135), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 501,825 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (386,708), Mexico (231,151), the UK (128,240), Italy (127,270), Russia (127,206) and France (110,900).