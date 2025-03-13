52 non-locals got domicile rights through marriage, says J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that 52 non-locals have secured domicile rights through marriage in the Budgam district.

Replying to a question by National Conference (NC) MLA from Beerwah constituency Dr Mohammad Shafi Wani, Sakina Itoo, the Minister for Health & Medical Education, said that 52 non-locals obtained domicile rights through marriage in Beerwah Tehsil of Budgam district.

The Minister said no non-local was issued a domicile certificate in the neighbouring Magan and Narbal tehsils of the same district.

Giving an overall figure, the Minister revealed that in Magam tehsil, 26,277 and in Narbal tehsil 18,921 domicile certificates have been issued to locals.

"Beerwah tehsil has the highest number of domicile certificates granted with a total of 62,343 issued to residents," Sakina Itoo said.

It must be recalled that before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the state subject certificate granting the right to own land and apply for government jobs remained the exclusive right of the locals only.

After the abrogation of Article 35A, any citizen of the country can own land in J&K and also apply for a government job.

Certain conditions to obtain the domicile certificates were, however, made including obtention of such a certificate through marriage either by a man or a woman and in other cases, after having lived or served in J&K for 15 years or having studied here for seven years and passed Class 10th and 12th class examination from a local educational institution.

There has been a demand by local leaders that job protection should be given to locals, and these should be made available to the locals only in order to address the huge problem of unemployment faced by educated and trained youth in the union territory.

It just be mentioned that the permanent residents status to locals of J&K was not enshrined in Article 370 as is often believed. The permanent residents' right was enacted by virtue of a separate order issued by the erstwhile Maharaja, Hari Singh, in 1912. This right to buy land and own property was protected by Article 35A, which was abrogated along with Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019.

