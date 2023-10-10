About 5,000 people from Dakshina Kannada district alone are stuck in war-hit Israel and will be evacuated safely back to India, Karnataka BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Kateel stated, "I have information of about 5,000 people from Dakshina Kannada district being in Israel. I have already written a letter to the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar."

"We will ensure that no one is harmed and our union government will bring them back to India. I have also spoken to V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister for State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. I have also directed the in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to get all details of those stuck," he explained.

The families of the people stuck in Israel are worried. "There is fear of the atmosphere even as they are safe in Israel. A similar situation existed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We had gone to the residences here of students who got stuck in Ukraine. The PM Narendra Modi government had rescued Indians then. I am in touch with the embassy. No need to fear and people can contact me for any concerns," Kateel stated.

The Karnataka government has announced helplines for people hailing from the state in Israel requiring assistance. The government has also set up the Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre.

(With inputs from IANS)