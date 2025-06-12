50 years of Emergency: BJP hits out at Congress, hails PM Modi's legacy of governance

As India approaches the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, senior BJP leaders have intensified their criticism of the Congress era, drawing sharp contrasts with the governance model of the present Modi government.

Speaking at a public gathering in Cuttack, Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invoked the historic judgment of the Allahabad High Court that declared then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi guilty of election malpractice, leading to political turmoil and the eventual imposition of Emergency.

"Those who tore apart the Constitution during those days were held accountable by Justice Sinha of the Allahabad High Court, who gave a historic verdict," said Pradhan.

"Indira Gandhi had violated the law and was removed from her post. To prevent this, she trampled the entire system and Constitution of the country and imposed Emergency," he added.

Pradhan's comments come as the BJP plans a nationwide campaign to mark 50 years since June 25, 1975, when civil liberties were suspended, and democratic institutions were brought under direct control by the central government. Similarly, the party is also celebrating the 11 successful years of the Modi era.

Talking to IANS, BJP MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav said that, "The BJP wave is rooted in people's trust... and will be remembered even 200 years from now," the leader said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, "Unlike those who are obsessed with protecting their family legacy, Prime Minister Modi has worked relentlessly over the past 11 years. During the British and Congress rule, such work was never done. The magnificent Chenab Bridge has been built. Even Farooq Abdullah acknowledged PM Modi's efforts."

"This period can become a case study in governance -- covering culture, nationalism, and economic reform. Those who fear for their dynastic future are now making false claims," the statement reads.

With political temperatures rising, the BJP appears set to leverage the Emergency anniversary to sharpen its narrative around dynastic politics versus development-focused governance.

(With inputs from IANS)