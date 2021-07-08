Ashish Kumar, a 31-year-old social media expert, hailing from a small town, Hazaribag, Jharkhand, laid the foundation stone of a social media page named, 'POSTOAST' back in 2016. Little did he know his content would one day reach 50+Million active users on monthly basis. His memes and other forms of valuable content leave no stone unturned to entertain the people who consume his content. Talking about the instance that motivated him to start Postoast, he said that he got the trigger to explore the depth of new media after earning his first income from a Facebook page back in 2012. The earning was mere Rs 1500 but it definitely gave a kickstart to his thoughts and motivated him in becoming a founder of a popular social media page.

When asked about why he named his page, he said that the words Post and Toast gave birth to the name of his Facebook page. which together means snackable content. It is everyone's one-stop destination for all things, informative, trending, and entertaining.

Talking about how his passion to become an entrepreneur dwelled in the rising age of new media, he says, "I have been active on social media since 2009. Back then, I was just a 19-year-old boy pursuing his B.Tech, who used to get mesmerized by the working of social media and the way it was spreading its roots all over the internet. I started my Facebook page out of personal interest and eventually converted that opportunity into earning."

The page gained 3,000 visitors in one month. The bootstrapped start-up has come a long way since. It now has around 3 million monthly visitors on it's website, the founder claims. Whereas, the overall monthly reach of all the properties is more than 50 Million.

The page is looked over and handled by a small team of around 15 people working remotely from different locations. From the most happening stuff on the internet to the finer details of interesting topics, the page touches a versatile range of content, i.e. from entertaining to informative. Passing years came as a surprise for Ashish as his brainchild got various chances to work directly. Considering the ever-evolving social media, the page has also started making content in video format and launched its YouTube channel recently. The consumers will soon be seeing many chances in the form of content on the page, the founder said.

"In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure" is the all-time agenda for the founder, who has also stepped his foot in the travel industry by launching a trekking startup 'Travel N Trek'. He along with a friend founded the new joint venture, which generated a good amount of leads with the help of its founder's experience in online marketing. He says that he wants to make the trekking experience "available at affordable price and motivate people to connect with nature at large."