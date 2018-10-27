Saru Maini is an upcoming actress who will make her debut from the soon to be released Hollywood Crossover movie 5 weddings starring Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri.

The film is also dubbed in Hindi for our Indian audience and you will see Saru Maini sharing screen space with both the leads.

Saru Maini is an amazing singer and has sung many wonderful songs for Bollywood and has done a lot of albums. Out of all her favourite is her album called 'Ishq hua'.

When asked what she loves doing besides acting and singing, she said, "I have a natural knack for interiors and have a beautiful home in Mumbai which has been designed by me based on the concept of Santorini (Greece)."

"I've also designed my family home and the homes of a few of my celebrity friends including Mika Singh's house. I also love travelling and have travelled to almost every corner of the world. I have just returned from Russia which was a Great Experience. I am a fitness freak and besides training in the gym, I love doing cardio in the open air."

"Many a time I just walk a few kilometres instead of taking my car out. I socialize only when its important and mandatory and work-related, I love being on my own otherwise," she added.