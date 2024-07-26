When a film clicks with the audience, filmmakers often convert it into a franchise model mirroring Hollywood's trend. Successful movies with a loyal fan base will likely have sequels as they guarantee a certain level of box office success. Indeed it was after the Baahubali phenomenon, that these trends of sequels started ruling the big screens. Films like Baahubali, Ponniyin Selvan, and KGF expanded their stories through sequels, the filmmakers were able to provide a more complete and satisfying experience for their audiences, delving deeper into the rich tapestries they had woven and delivering on the epic promises made by their initial instalments. However, the latest trend seems to be a quick gimmick to cash in funds based on nostalgia. A typical example would be director Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as the vigilante Senapathy, who fights against corruption. However, neither Shankar nor Kamal could save the film from bad writing.

Indian remains a significant film in the Tamil cinema landscape for its bold themes, technical brilliance, and stellar performances. Shankar's direction, combined with Kamal Haasan's compelling dual-role performance and A.R. Rahman's memorable music, created a movie that not only entertained but also provoked thought and discussion. Its legacy endures, influencing subsequent films and continuing to be relevant in discussions about corruption and justice in society. Another example of a bad sequel is Vikram's Samy Square which turned out to be a disaster at the box office. One of the biggest risks is that sequels often face high expectations. Fans expect the sequel to match or surpass the original, which can be a challenging feat. Disappointing these expectations can lead to negative reviews and poor box office performance. Here are five upcoming sequels in South Indian cinema that are high on expectations.

Pushpa 2

There is no doubt that the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most awaited films in India. With Fahadh Faasil scoring high in the role of Shekawat, fans are already in awe. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi will do an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot, and Srinu's waiting for the right time to attack will be the major plots in the sequel. The teaser has heightened anticipation for the film among audiences, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Kantara 2

According to reports, Kantara 2 will focus on Shiva's father who led the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will have an in-depth exploration of his divinity and Rishab Shetty will once again play the lead. The film will also focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture. With Rishab Shetty as director and lead actor, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhoota Kola.

Lucifer 2 (Empuraan)

While Malayalam cinema is the least affected by this trend, Lucifer 2 comes high on expectations. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan, will see Mohanlal returning as Stephen Nedumpally. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the sequel is expected to explore the character's political journey and his rise to power. With its intense narrative and powerful performances, "Empuraan" is set to be a major cinematic event.

Salaar 2

Salaar 2 is expected to continue the high-octane action and intense drama that characterized the first film. While specific plot details are under wraps, the sequel will likely delve deeper into the protagonist's journey, exploring his motivations, conflicts, and the stakes involved in his mission. Given the narrative style of Prashanth Neel, fans can anticipate intricate storytelling with a mix of raw action, emotional depth, and strategic plot twists. According to buzz, the shooting is likely to kickstart in August.

Viduthalai 2

Directed by Vetrimaaran and featuring Soori in the lead role, the first film set high expectations with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and realistic portrayal of social issues. The sequel is likely to dive deep into the life of Perumal, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The cast of Viduthalai Part 2 includes Manju Warrier, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sre, Chethan Cheenu, and others in significant roles.