It has just been a month since she was bestowed the Duchess of Sussex title, but Meghan Markle has already given us a slew of summer fashion styles, most of which have been white. There is no doubt that Prince Harry's wife has impeccable dressing sense.

Meghan can carry a floral white dress at a royal engagement and look elegantly royal in at buttoned-down dress at a horse race event. Just like she recently did when she accompanied Harry and Queen Elizabeth II to mark her debut as a royal at the Royal Ascot.

The newlywed chose to slip into a white Givenchy buttoned-down ensemble for her the event that fell on the same day as her and Harry's first month wedding anniversary. The dress costs about £1,775.

It appears that Givenchy is becoming the Duchess's go-to designer as she has worn an outfit from the brand second time this month.

While the dress is definitely a must-have this summer, Meghan sported a few more white outfits we cannot wait to get our hands on.

Over the weekend gone by, Meghan donned a floral printed wrap dress when she attended Harry's cousin's marriage. The floral printed, £3,922 white and blue dress belong from the Oscar de la Renta's 2019 collection. She slipped into a pair of white heels to complete her look.

A post shared by Duchesses of Kensington Palace (@duchessesofkensington) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

Meghan turned to white when she stepped out with the Queen for her first solo outing with Harry's grandmother. She slipped into a Givenchy dress for the royal engagement. The dress featured a black waist belt and Meghan accessorized it with pearl and diamond earrings the Queen gifted her, black heels and a clutch. The Duchess looked gorgeous in the classy outfit.

Just a month before she exchanged vows with Harry, Meghan joined the royal to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, and wore a button-down white pinstripe dress by Altuzarra that we cannot get enough of. The spring look sets a perfect chic style statement.

Getty Images

She made her debut as the Duchess of Sussex, again in white. Meghan stepped out wearing white gown for her reception. She walked hand-in-hand with her Prince in a white Stella McCartney dress.

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

While it may not be considered as a white dress, we could give it a white twist because she did wear a white shirt. Marking her first appearance with the Prince of Wales at the Invictus Games, Meghan wore a pair of blue ripped jeans paired with a white shirt. She made heads turn with her stylish first appearance with the Prince ever since the Kensington Palace announced they were dating.