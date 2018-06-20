Meghan Markle dresses
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom.Getty Images

It has just been a month since she was bestowed the Duchess of Sussex title, but Meghan Markle has already given us a slew of summer fashion styles, most of which have been white. There is no doubt that Prince Harry's wife has impeccable dressing sense.

Meghan can carry a floral white dress at a royal engagement and look elegantly royal in at buttoned-down dress at a horse race event. Just like she recently did when she accompanied Harry and Queen Elizabeth II to mark her debut as a royal at the Royal Ascot.

The newlywed chose to slip into a white Givenchy buttoned-down ensemble for her the event that fell on the same day as her and Harry's first month wedding anniversary. The dress costs about £1,775.

It appears that Givenchy is becoming the Duchess's go-to designer as she has worn an outfit from the brand second time this month.

While the dress is definitely a must-have this summer, Meghan sported a few more white outfits we cannot wait to get our hands on.

Over the weekend gone by, Meghan donned a floral printed wrap dress when she attended Harry's cousin's marriage. The floral printed, £3,922 white and blue dress belong from the Oscar de la Renta's 2019 collection. She slipped into a pair of white heels to complete her look.

Meghan turned to white when she stepped out with the Queen for her first solo outing with Harry's grandmother. She slipped into a Givenchy dress for the royal engagement. The dress featured a black waist belt and Meghan accessorized it with pearl and diamond earrings the Queen gifted her, black heels and a clutch. The Duchess looked gorgeous in the classy outfit.

Just a month before she exchanged vows with Harry, Meghan joined the royal to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, and wore a button-down white pinstripe dress by Altuzarra that we cannot get enough of. The spring look sets a perfect chic style statement.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sported white outfits several times in the past.Getty Images

She made her debut as the Duchess of Sussex, again in white. Meghan stepped out wearing white gown for her reception. She walked hand-in-hand with her Prince in a white Stella McCartney dress.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

While it may not be considered as a white dress, we could give it a white twist because she did wear a white shirt. Marking her first appearance with the Prince of Wales at the Invictus Games, Meghan wore a pair of blue ripped jeans paired with a white shirt. She made heads turn with her stylish first appearance with the Prince ever since the Kensington Palace announced they were dating.

Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.REUTERS/Mark Blinch