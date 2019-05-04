If you are one of the lucky people travelling via the Mumbai Airport this weekend, you are in for a pleasant surprise! To celebrate 'passenger day', Sony English Cluster, in association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has an array of exciting activities planned for the travellers to make the waiting time a lot of fun. Here's a list of 5 never seen before experience that you are in for if you are travelling from the Domestic or the International Airport from May 3 to May 5:

1) Flash Mobs

Who wouldn't want to be entertained with a surprise performance while waiting to board a flight? And, to add it, what if this performance is by some of your favourite super-hero characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder woman and the Joker!? Well, Sony English Cluster will leave you amazed with this surprise element, at every hour from May 3 to May 5.

2) Spot the unexpected on the conveyor belt!

The wait to get hold of your luggage at the conveyor belt may be a dreadful one but this weekend, it will be an exciting one. What if you see dinosaur eggs coming out on the conveyor belt? Or maybe a fighting shield from the warrior world of Vikings? While we named a few, there's a lot more in store for you. Get set to spot the unexpected!!

3) Right out of a novel!

For all the book lovers, this is going to be the ultimate field day for you as Sony PIX and AXN bring alive iconic and the most loved characters at the Mumbai airport! Many of us have spent nights reading novels and imagining our favourite characters come to life. Well, wait no more, as this weekend, you get to meet and greet your favourite characters from the Harry Potter series, Sherlock, The Handmaid's Tale and Vikings!

4) The Aww-dorable Minions!

Go Bananas at the airport as Sony PIX brings you the most adorable Minions to add a dash of sunshine to your stressful airport day! Up for a minion song and dance, anyone?

5) Get teleported while waiting at the airport

Does 221B sound familiar? Or, Platform 9 ¾? For all Sherlock and Harry Potter fans, get teleported to the world of your favourite character while waiting at the airport! Sony English Cluster has put together these iconic sets at the airport and this is your ultimate chance to play Sherlock and Harry Potter!

So, here's giving you multiple reasons to look forward to your travel plans this weekend! Don't forget to post all the selfies and pictures on your social media handles tagging #SonyEnglish to win exclusive merchandise!