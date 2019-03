Jammu and Kashmir remained tense even on Sunday as the security personnel continued to flush out terrorists in the Valley. After the 60-hour long encounter in J&K 's Kupwara district, five personnel of the security forces were killed. The encounter, which has entered its third day, has neutralised two terrorists today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kupwara's Handwara area following information of the presence of terrorists. A civilian was also killed when protesters clashed with the security forces to disrupt the operation.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier, who was injured on Friday, when the anti-terror operations started in Kupwara, died today. Earlier two CRPF jawans, two state policemen were killed and eight others, including a commandant, were injured.

"Two terrorists were killed. The gunfight has now stopped but search operations are ongoing," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told news agency IANS. The identities of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained.

Two CRPF troopers and two policemen were killed on Friday when a terrorist who was presumed to be dead suddenly rose from the debris of a house and fired indiscriminately at the security forces. Seven other security personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

According to some reports, two houses and two cowsheds were destroyed by the security forces as the hiding terrorists kept on changing positions at the site of the gunfight.

