A spine-chilling incident of gangrape has surfaced from two different places in Sagarpur in Delhi's South District, involving a 17-year-old girl.

The victim has been allegedly raped and brutally assaulted by five men. After raping the girl, all of them fled. The accused had reportedly thrashed the girl and chopped her hair when she resisted.

According to reports, two of the five accused were friends of the girl's brother.

The victim went through a medical examination at the DDU hospital on the day of the incident which had taken place last week.

The police officials were at first not ready to lodge an FIR when the relatives of the victim went to the police station. What came as shock was that they were reportedly busy deciding under which station's jurisdiction the case would fall. Finally, the case was registered at the Sagarpur police station. The jurisdiction dispute ended after senior officers intervened in the matter, reports India Today.

Three accused were reportedly arrested by the police. A search is underway for the remaining two.

In another similar case, five college students raped a 19-year-old girl in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district earlier this year. Not only they raped the victim but also recorded a video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media platforms.