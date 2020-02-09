BMTC woman chief behind wheels of Volvo bus Close
BMTC woman chief behind wheels of Volvo bus

At least five persons were killed and over 30 injured after a bus in which they were travelling caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Nandarajpur under the Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district.

odisha bus
Ganjam: Locals gather at the site where a bus came in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, electrocuting five passengers to death and injuring over 30, in Odisha's Ganjam district on Feb 9, 2020. The accident took place near Nandarajpur under the Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district.IANS

The passengers were on their way to attend an engagement ceremony when the bus came in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line.

Locals, police and fire service personnel later rescued the passengers.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said the injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action would be taken accordingly.