At least 5 people have been killed and 15 injured in a bomb blast at Quetta Mosque in Kuchlak, Pakistan province of Balochistan on Friday, August 16.

The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The area has been locked down by police and is waiting for the bomb disposal squad.

According to reports, explosive material was planted inside the mosque which resulted in the blast.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)