Parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were jolted by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale on Wednesday morning.

The tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other parts of the two Telugu states at around 7.27 a.m. There were no reports of any loss of life or property.

People in a few places ran out of their houses in panic as the earth continued shaking for 3 to 5 seconds.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was felt at 7.27 a.m. with Mulugu in Telangana as the epicentre at 7.27 a.m. CSIR-NGRI scientists said the tremors were felt in an area of 225 km around the epicentre.

The intensity of tremors was high in districts along the banks of the Godavari River in both the Telugu states.

People experienced the tremors in parts of Hyderabad. Residents in areas like Cyberabad, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar and Abdullapurmet felt the tremors. CCTV footage of household items shaking due to the tremors was widely circulated on social media.

Some residents said they saw utensils and some other household items falling on the ground and the ceiling fans shaking. It took some time for them to realise that it was an earthquake and they rushed out as a precautionary measure.

The tremors were also felt in united Khammam, Rangareddy, Warangal and Karimnagar districts. In the united Warangal district, people felt the tremors in Mulugu, Hanamkonda and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

Similarly, the earth was also jolted in Kothagudem, Manugur, Bhadrachalam, Charla, Chintakani, Nagulavancha and Yellandu in the united Khammam district.

In Andhra Pradesh, the tremors were felt in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Eluru and other areas.

There are also reports of some areas in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh also feeling the tremors.

(With inputs from IANS)