Union Ministry of Home Affairs was informed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that high-speed net connectivity will not pose any problem and that there is no objection from its side in restoring 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu was quoted as saying that, he feels that 4G will not be a problem at all. He added, "We have been making (a) representation for this. I am not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there... But I don't see an issue."

In May, the J&K administration had taken a different stance on this.

It should be noted that the Foundation for Media Professionals had filed a plea at the Supreme Court that high-speed internet would enable the spread of fake news/ rumours, and transfer of heavy audio/ video files, which terror outfits could use for inciting and planning attacks and the J&K administration had sought the dismissal of the plea.

The Centre filed an affidavit filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court in which it said that in order to examine the demands for restoring 4G services; a special committee was set up. The decision that the committee arrived at stated that "no further relaxation of the restrictions on Internet services, including 4G services, would be carried out at present".

The Union Home Secretary, Department of Telecommunications Secretary and the Chief Secretary of J&K were part of the committee.

Lt Governor Murmu said while answering to a question on the J&K Information Department's Media Policy 2020, which empowers the DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations) to scrutinize media content for false news, illegal use and wrong or anti-national activities, that, he will look into this as this was not required and that there were relevant IPC/ CrPC and other laws for this.

According to the policy, which was implemented by the Information Department the content of print, electronic and other media forms will be examined by the DIPR. Any individual or group indulging in illegal activities shall be de-empanelled.

Murmu said the policy was primarily revised to give space to the electronic and social media.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that the DIPR could not decide whether a news is "anti-national."