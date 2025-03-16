The incomplete Kastigarh Canal project in the mountainous and underdeveloped district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir is a glaring example of the casual approach adopted by successive regimes in completing developmental projects on time.

Touted as an ambitious initiative to transform the fortunes of farmers in this hilly district, the 20-kilometer canal project began in 1977. However, the prospects of its completion remain bleak, as the authorities themselves appear uncertain about finishing it despite spending crores of rupees.

On Saturday, BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar, sought a response from the concerned minister in the Legislative Assembly regarding the status of this ambitious project. Dissatisfied with the slow pace of work, the BJP MLA sarcastically suggested that the Omar Abdullah government nominate the project for a Guinness World Record for the longest delay in completing a developmental initiative.

"The long-pending Kastigarh Canal project in Doda, initiated in 1977, remains incomplete even after 48 years; it is a fit case for the Guinness World Records," he remarked in the Legislative Assembly.

The BJP MLA highlighted that the 20-kilometer-long canal was originally planned to irrigate over 720 hectares of agricultural land in the erstwhile Doda district. Despite government claims that the canal is partially functional, he emphasized the alarming delay in its completion.

Government's Response to the Delay in Project Completion

The Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmad Rana, stated that Rs. 159.16 lakh had been released for the repair and maintenance of the 20 km Kastigarh Canal in Doda during the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24. The minister informed that of the Rs. 159.16 lakh allocated, Rs. 108 lakh has been spent so far.

He added that five additional minor canals—Bhagwah Khul, Mandole Khul, Gai Khul, Ganika Khul, and Dandi Khul—exist, but no funds have been utilized for these minor khuls over the past two years.

The minister explained that while the Kastigarh Canal is partially functional, a section was damaged due to a landslide in July 2024. This portion has since been restored to ensure smooth irrigation facilities. He noted that the canal currently benefits agricultural land in villages such as Kadlal, Malwa, Kuddhar, Manwhas, Parshal, Mundhar, Kastigarh, and adjoining areas.

The minister further mentioned that the canal suffered damage at various spots due to rainfall, snowfall, and a forest fire during the winter season this year. The issue has been raised with the Deputy Commissioner of Doda for the release of funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The minister added that an audit of the funds utilized for these schemes was conducted by the Directorate of Audit and Inspections, J&K. However, no third-party audit has been carried out.