At least 47 people were killed and 21 went missing on Monday, August 12, after Typhoon Lekima struck three Chinese provinces causing damage worth billions of dollars.

The flood control headquarters in Zhejian Province reported a death toll of 39 and nine missing in the region on Monday, as per People's Daily. In Shandong Province, five people were killed and seven were missing on Monday. The storm has affected 1.66 million people and forced evacuation of 183,800, according to the latest inputs.

In the neighbouring region of Zhejiang, Anhui province, three people have died and five were reported missing, the city administrative told China Daily. More than 100,000 were affected and 18,000 were forcibly relocated on Sunday night.

The typhoon that was given an orange alert by China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday made landfall at about 1:45 am on the city of Wenling in Zhejiang with a wind speed of 187 km per hour. On Sunday, Lekima made a second landing at 8:50 pm on the coast of the popular tourist place of Qingdao in Shandong Province.

Qingdao administrative issued a red alert on Sunday, leading to the suspension of 127 trains and bus services and shut down of tourist sites.

At least 18 people were killed in Zhejiang on Saturday due to a landslide after incessant rains led to the collapse of a natural dam 130 km north of the coastal city of Wenzhou.

China's ninth typhoon in the year but the strongest storm seen in years has affected 6.68 million Zhejiang residents. More than 1.26 million from the region were evacuated. The Chinese state media stated that the storm-damaged 234,000 hectares of crops with an estimated economic loss of $3.4 billion.

On Saturday, more than 250,000 residents in Shanghai and 800,000 in Zhejiang province were evacuated as relief measures ahead of the storm. Around 2.72 million households in the region suffered from power cuts after the storm downed the transmission lines.

The typhoon was expected to weaken as it moved north towards Beijing.