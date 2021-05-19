India broke its own previous record of Covid deaths in 24 hours after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said the nation recorded 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection.

There were 2,67,533 new cases reported in the same duration. On Tuesday, India recorded 2.63 lakh fresh cases, the lowest since April 21. Fresh Covid cases came down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time on May 17.

On May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188. While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for the largest number of cases being reported last week.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,54,96,330 with 32,26,719 active cases and 2,83,248 deaths so far. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,89,851 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,19,86,363 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,58,09,302 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 13,12,155 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 for Covid-19. Of these 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.

TN records highest number of fresh cases

Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.

On May 15, Tamil Nadu set a record with 33,658 new cases; on May 16, it was 33,181 cases and on May 17, it was 33,075. The death count has also continued to increase with 364 people losing their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours in the state. The overall death toll in the state is 18,369 the fourth highest in the country.

The increase in the number of active cases is another worrying factor for health officials. On Tuesday, 2,42,949 people were undergoing Covid treatment in health care centres as well as their homes.