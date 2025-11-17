45 pilgrims from Hyderabad killed in Saudi bus tragedy: Police Commissioner

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told media persons that, as per the information received, one pilgrim, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a group of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad had left for Jeddah on November 9 and were scheduled to return on November 23.

After performing 'Umrah' (mini pilgrimage) in Mecca, the pilgrims left for Medina on Sunday night. When the bus was about 25 km away from Medina, it caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker.

"Four pilgrims had stayed back in Mecca while four others left for Medina in a car. The bus was carrying 46 pilgrims," he said.

The victims include 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

Minister for minority welfare Mohammed Azharuddin said, as per the information received, 47-48 people died in the accident.

He said a control room has been opened at Haj House to provide information to families of the victims.

The minister said the government would make arrangements to send at least one person from every family of the deceased. The government will arrange passports if those who want to travel do not have passports.

Azharuddin said the bodies were charred beyond recognition. A DNA test is also likely to be conducted to identify the victims.

He said he spoke to the Indian Counsel General, who told him arrangements would be made for the burial of the victims in Saudi Arabia. He said that usually, pilgrims who die in Saudi Arabia are buried there

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed them to provide all possible assistance to the families of victims.

(With inputs from IANS)