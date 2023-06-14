In another shameful incident, a 42-year-old Arabic teacher of a private school was arrested in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students of 4th and 5th classes respectively.

This is the second such incident in Kashmir Valley during the last week when a teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting minor students.

According to Srinagar Police, an Arabic teacher accused of molesting as well as sexually assaulting two minor students in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district was arrested.

In a tweet, Srinagar Police wrote, "One Arabic teacher in Holy Faith School, Rawalpora namely Satar Beigh (42) S/o Nabar Beigh R/o Gurez, Bandipora, presently staying at Hyderpura, arrested for molesting and sexually assaulting 2 minor girl students of class 4th & 5th in school. FIR Registered under POSCO act in Sadar Police Station".

Earlier Principal was arrested in a molestation case in Srinagar.

Earlier on June 7, Srinagar Police arrested a principal of a government school in a molestation case.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a resident of the Zadibal area of Srinagar City, working as a principal at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat, was taken into custody after police registered a case against him.

Srinagar Police in its official Twitter handle said, "Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in the molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng Police Station".

Reports said that family members of Class 10th student of the school have lodged a written complaint against the erring principal.

The School Education Department suspended Mir and ordered an inquiry against him.

In an order, the Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar, asked the Director of School Education to conduct the inquiry and submit a comprehensive report.

The Director of School Education Kashmir has been assigned the responsibility of conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations against Mir. The director is expected to furnish a detailed report containing recommendations based on the findings of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor boy in the Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The man was arrested after family members of the six-year-old boy lodged a written complaint against the accused.