In a shocking turn of events, a 40-year-old woman, who is tested positive for coronavirus, was raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai.

A case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station, Police Officer Ashok Rajput informed.

"A 40-year-old woman raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai last night. She is #COVID19 positive. Case registered: Police Officer Ashok Rajput, Panvel Police Station," news agency ANI tweeted.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)