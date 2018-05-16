At least 40 people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, May 15. The boat was reportedly carrying around 50 people.

While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, bad weather could reportedly be the reason. Additional SP Ajitha Vejendla spoke to the Indian Express about the accident and said that survivors are being interviewed to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

"The river is very narrow now and not very deep, so if the boat had a problem the boat driver can reach the river bank within five minutes. It is already dark here, we have to find out what happened onboard," he told IE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the accident and tweeted: "Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of those missing."

Here are some quick facts on the mishap