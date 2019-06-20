Four Rajya Sabha members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

TDP parliamentarians YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and G Mohan Rao also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and submitted their resignation from the TDP.

In their letter to Venkaiah Naidu, the TDP MPs wrote that they were "inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modi" and were hence merging with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav said: "Four TDP Rajya Sabha members held a meeting earlier in the day where they decided to merge with the BJP."

After the four MPS joined the BJP, party working president J.P. Nadda said the MPs were thinking for long to follow the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He said all four MPs are grassroots leaders and they would help in strengthening the BJP in the state.