Reuters

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, April 1. Three security personnel were injured while four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in the anti-terror operation in south Kashmir.

A joint team of Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district on receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists opened fire at the forces during the search operation, triggering a gunfight.

"The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the search party of the forces. The official said the exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited," a police official said. Security forces have also recovered two AK rifles, an SLR and a pistol from the encounter site.

Here are the visuals from the site of the encounter.

Identities of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The search operation is still underway.

This is a developing copy. More details awaited.