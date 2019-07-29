California shooring
Shooting in the annual food festival in California left more than 11 injured on Sunday.Twitter/waviya

Gunshots rang out at an annual food festival in California on Sunday, July 28, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to nearly 11. The ambulance crew had rushed to the site of the mishap.

The shooting took place on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose.

NBC Bay reporter Marianne Favro said around 11 people were injured and two shooters were involved in the incident.

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees dispersing in confusion as loud popping sounds could be heard in the background.

"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking on one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"

At first, I thought the sound of gunfire was fireworks, Evenny Reyes, 13, told the San Jose Mercury News. But then she saw someone with a wounded leg.

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out," Reyes said.

Gilroy police have condemned the shooting and advised people to search for their loved ones at the parking lot of the nearby Gavilan College. 

The annual festival, which describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival, was held at the Christmas Hill Park. The website states weapons of any kind were prohibited.

The organising officials of the festival did not respond to comments at the time of filing the report.