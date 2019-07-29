Gunshots rang out at an annual food festival in California on Sunday, July 28, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to nearly 11. The ambulance crew had rushed to the site of the mishap.

The shooting took place on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose.

NBC Bay reporter Marianne Favro said around 11 people were injured and two shooters were involved in the incident.

This is scene right now in what police call the hot zone. Still searching for active shooter at Gilroy Garlic Festival . Reports of up to 11 people injured. Investigating whether there were 2 shooters pic.twitter.com/C4NQnBzrfg — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 29, 2019

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees dispersing in confusion as loud popping sounds could be heard in the background.

"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking on one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

At first, I thought the sound of gunfire was fireworks, Evenny Reyes, 13, told the San Jose Mercury News. But then she saw someone with a wounded leg.

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out," Reyes said.

Gilroy police have condemned the shooting and advised people to search for their loved ones at the parking lot of the nearby Gavilan College.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

The annual festival, which describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival, was held at the Christmas Hill Park. The website states weapons of any kind were prohibited.

The organising officials of the festival did not respond to comments at the time of filing the report.