At least 9 people have been reported to be dead in an explosion outside a shrine at Pakistan's capital city Lahore on Wednesday (May 8) morning.

According to the reports, more than 24 people have been injured in the blast which took place at the 11th-century Data Darbar shrine in the crowded place of Lahore. One of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia, Data Darbar was earlier targeted by terror outfit in 2010 leaving 40 dead and injuring several.

Local news channel Geo News said that at least three dead bodies were brought in to Mayo Hospital in Lahore, while 24 others are being treated for injuries. The blast occurred near the entrance gate for female visitors to the shrine. The police are investigating the nature of the blast.

According to the police, the blast was caused by a bomb targeting the security forces guarding the Sufi shrine. Hundreds of pilgrims were present inside the shrine when the blast took place, reports Associated Press.

The emergency and rescue operations team have rushed to the spot. However, a proper number of the casualties and wounded people are unclear as of now. The blasts come at the time when the Muslim community in the country is fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)