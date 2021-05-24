India has surpassed a significant milestone by administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses for the 18-44 year group under the 3rd phase of the vaccination initiative, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

For the 11th consecutive day, the number of daily COVID recoveries has outnumbered the aggregate of daily new cases. The summative cases are amounting to 1,06,21,235 in India, the highest number being in Rajasthan with 12,17,060 cases. So far India has administered over 19.60 crore doses of vaccination under Phase-3.

The ten states that account for 66.30% of India's total vaccine doses include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Of these, Maharashtra amounts to 10.59% with 2,07,60,193 doses given, making it the state with the highest cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country.

With this, India's cumulative recoveries from the virus have reached 2,37,28,011. Kerala accounts for 37,316 of these recoveries making it the state with the highest recovery rate. Currently, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases per day for eight consecutive days and the gap between Daily New Cases and Daily Recovered Cases has reduced considerably to 80,229, said the press note from the Ministry.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483. However, India's number of active cases has shown a significant decrease since its last peak on May 10, 2021. So far, 33,05,36,064 COVID tests were conducted and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.09%.

The following ten states account for 79.52% of new deaths -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar. Of these, Maharashtra witnessed the highest number of casualties, at 1,320 daily with Karnataka next with 624 deaths per day.