38 dead in Johannesburg building fire

At least 38 people were killed on Thursday after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in Johannesburg, South Africa's public broadcaster SABC said.

According to SABC, efforts are underway to douse the blaze, reports CNN.

Videos circulating on social media show huge orange flames engulfing the lower floor of a building, and scores of people who appear to have fled outside.

In a series of tweets, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to SABC.

(With inputs from IANS)