Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for films like 'Satya', 'Company', 'Shiva', 'Rangeela', and many more, has finally received his college degree 37 years after graduation. The director took to his social media to share a picture of the degree.

The director wrote in the caption: "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh."

The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh, and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with a second-class division. The tweet has amassed over 1.5 million views and over 17,000 likes on Twitter.

Several netizens congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree. A user commented: "Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ..... Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I'm feeling so nice to see this."

Another one wrote: "Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies."

RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote, "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University. I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do".

Meanwhile, in his speech RGV told the students to enjoy every moment of their life. He said, "After death, we are promised a reunion with Rambha, Urvashi, and Tilottama, the three heavenly beauties. So, what if we can't find them? Because of this, I can finally appreciate life. I only want you to do what makes you happy: eat, drink, and be merry."

He also said, "So, we should do smart work, but not hard work. Hard work completely make you lose your entire orientation. Animals live the happiest. Because they don't have restrictions. I am taking advantage of my brain and living like an animal. I think in future we will become like animals and AI will become humane, that's the next step."